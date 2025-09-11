Larry Ellison Surpasses Elon Musk as World's Richest Man Amid Oracle's Stock Surge

In a remarkable financial twist, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has overtaken Elon Musk to become the world's wealthiest person, according to Bloomberg. This shift comes as Oracle's stock price shot up by over a third in mere minutes during trading, resulting in Ellison's net worth reaching USD 393 billion, surpassing Musk's.

The dramatic change was propelled by Oracle's recent blockbuster earnings report, reflecting multibillion-dollar orders amidst an escalating race in artificial intelligence technology. While Forbes maintains Musk's position at the top, valuing him at USD 439 billion, Bloomberg assesses his worth at USD 385 billion due to differing valuations of Musk's private holdings.

Ellison's gains highlight Oracle's promising future, with projected revenue growth in its cloud infrastructure business. Meanwhile, Musk struggles with Tesla's declining sales and negative market reactions to his political endorsements, affecting his company's performance and market share.