Left Menu

Larry Ellison Surpasses Elon Musk as World's Richest Man Amid Oracle's Stock Surge

Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, surpassed Elon Musk as the world's richest man after Oracle stocks soared dramatically. While Forbes still places Musk on top, Bloomberg's differing valuation method highlights Ellison's massive gains. As Oracle's earnings soared, Musk's Tesla faced declining sales and political backlash harming its market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-09-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:47 IST
Larry Ellison Surpasses Elon Musk as World's Richest Man Amid Oracle's Stock Surge

In a remarkable financial twist, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has overtaken Elon Musk to become the world's wealthiest person, according to Bloomberg. This shift comes as Oracle's stock price shot up by over a third in mere minutes during trading, resulting in Ellison's net worth reaching USD 393 billion, surpassing Musk's.

The dramatic change was propelled by Oracle's recent blockbuster earnings report, reflecting multibillion-dollar orders amidst an escalating race in artificial intelligence technology. While Forbes maintains Musk's position at the top, valuing him at USD 439 billion, Bloomberg assesses his worth at USD 385 billion due to differing valuations of Musk's private holdings.

Ellison's gains highlight Oracle's promising future, with projected revenue growth in its cloud infrastructure business. Meanwhile, Musk struggles with Tesla's declining sales and negative market reactions to his political endorsements, affecting his company's performance and market share.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Turmoil: Israel's Strikes in Yemen Amid Global Isolation

Escalating Turmoil: Israel's Strikes in Yemen Amid Global Isolation

 Global
2
Vuelta a Espana Shortens Stage to Thwart Protests

Vuelta a Espana Shortens Stage to Thwart Protests

 Global
3
Political Tensions Surge as Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

Political Tensions Surge as Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event

 Global
4
Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025