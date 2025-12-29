Global Stock Surge Amid Fed Rate Speculation and Geopolitical Tensions

As 2025 draws to a close, global stocks remain poised to finish at unprecedented heights, despite the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cuts next year. The MSCI world equity gauge remained steady during early European trading, with market participants parsing comments from U.S. President Donald Trump about progressing peace talks with Ukraine.

Notably, European and Wall Street indices continue to hover around record levels, fueled by optimism in AI stocks and investor confidence in lenient monetary policies. Meanwhile, the precious metals market sees increased interest due to geopolitical and fiscal uncertainties, yet experiences significant price volatility, especially in silver.

In the geopolitical sphere, Trump's discussions with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy added a layer of optimism, while China's military movements around Taiwan further complicate the global landscape. With the holiday season underway, investors await the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes for further economic insight.

