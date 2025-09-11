Stranded in Stifling Skies: Air India's Cooling Crisis
Over 200 passengers on a Singapore-bound Air India flight experienced discomfort due to a faulty air conditioning system at Delhi airport. Passengers were deplaned after nearly two hours of waiting on board, with no immediate explanation provided by the crew. Air India made no official statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 01:01 IST
- Country:
- India
An unexpected ordeal unfolded for over 200 passengers aboard an Air India flight heading to Singapore on Wednesday evening.
The passengers were left waiting inside a parked Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for close to two hours at Delhi airport, due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system and faulty electrical supply.
Eventually, the passengers were deplaned without explanation. Air India has yet to issue a formal comment on the incident, while social media buzzed with videos of passengers cooling themselves with magazines.
