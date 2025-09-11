Stranded in Stifling Skies: Air India's Cooling Crisis

An unexpected ordeal unfolded for over 200 passengers aboard an Air India flight heading to Singapore on Wednesday evening.

The passengers were left waiting inside a parked Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for close to two hours at Delhi airport, due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system and faulty electrical supply.

Eventually, the passengers were deplaned without explanation. Air India has yet to issue a formal comment on the incident, while social media buzzed with videos of passengers cooling themselves with magazines.