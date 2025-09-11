Left Menu

Delayed Departure: Air India's Six-Hour Passenger Ordeal

Over 200 passengers experienced a six-hour delay on Air India's flight from Delhi to Singapore due to faulty cabin temperature controls. Passengers were deboarded and had to wait as the airline attempted to resolve the issue. The aircraft eventually departed following a change of plane.

Over 200 passengers on board Air India's flight AI2380, bound for Singapore, endured a six-hour delay at Delhi airport due to a cabin temperature malfunction. Initially scheduled for an 11 pm departure on Wednesday, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner faced technical faults with both its air conditioning and electric supply systems.

According to reports, passengers were deboarded after two hours of waiting inside the plane. A PTI journalist present during the incident mentioned that no clear reason was initially provided for this decision. Air India later issued a statement attributing the delay to a 'cabin cooling issue' and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

During the delay, passengers were returned to the terminal where they were provided with refreshments and meals. The airline managed to arrange for an alternative aircraft, allowing the flight to finally leave at 5.36 am on Thursday. Social media footage displayed passengers fanning themselves with newspapers inside the aircraft prior to deplaning.

