IFC, HKMA Host Climate Forum in Hong Kong to Drive Asia-Pacific Transition

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) convened more than 400 participants at the Climate Business Forum: Asia Pacific 2025, a flagship event held in Hong Kong SAR as the cornerstone of Hong Kong Green Week 2025.

The one-day forum spotlighted the urgent need—and vast opportunity—for scaling private sector investment to accelerate the region’s transition to a low-carbon, resilient, and inclusive future. The event featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, fireside chats, and lightning talks, with BloombergNEF serving as Knowledge Partner.

Mobilizing Capital for Climate and Development

According to BloombergNEF, Asia Pacific captured half the world’s energy transition investment in 2024, surpassing US$1 trillion for the first time. Yet, to achieve carbon neutrality, the region’s annual investment needs to more than double in the next five years—with the steepest increases required in emerging and developing economies.

IFC Vice President and Treasurer John Gandolfo said the forum was designed to connect capital, ideas, and leadership:

“Emerging markets in Asia Pacific are seeking capital and innovative ideas to design and implement strategic solutions that will drive low-carbon, resilient and inclusive economic growth that creates jobs. Through this Forum, and with strong partners in HKMA and BloombergNEF, we are mobilizing the capital, insights, and leadership needed to deliver lasting impact.”

HKMA Deputy Chief Executive Darryl Chan underscored Hong Kong’s commitment to sustainability:

“It is through open and constructive dialogues like today’s that we find our way forward with robust and affordable climate action.”

Key Discussion Themes

The Forum covered a broad range of themes shaping the region’s climate finance and business agenda, including:

The road to Belem – scaling investment to meet global climate targets.

Investing in the energy transition , including renewables and storage.

Artificial intelligence and its role in reshaping Asia-Pacific’s energy landscape.

Emerging climate policy trends and their implications for markets.

Sustainable supply chain ecosystems and corporate accountability.

The critical role of carbon markets in pricing emissions.

Turning biodiversity into business opportunities.

Financing climate adaptation, from resilient infrastructure to disaster response.

Announcements from the Forum

The Forum was also a launchpad for several important initiatives:

She Wins Climate Accelerator IFC announced that 26 women-led climate startups from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam will join She Wins Climate, a global investment readiness accelerator. Supported in Southeast Asia by the Governments of Canada and Australia and implemented by New Energy Nexus, the program helps women entrepreneurs overcome funding barriers by connecting them to mentorship, investor networks, and global peer communities. Alliance for Green Commercial Banks IFC and HKMA introduced the first cohort of 20 member banks joining the Alliance for Green Commercial Banks, an invitation-only platform aimed at embedding climate considerations into banking strategies. Collectively managing over US$5.6 trillion in assets, these banks span Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Lao PDR, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam. The Alliance provides peer learning, thought leadership, advisory support, and capital mobilization to accelerate green and sustainable finance. World Bank Report Launch The World Bank presented findings from its flagship report, “Reboot Development: The Economics of a Livable Planet.” The report revealed that 90 percent of the world’s population faces at least one form of environmental stress—degraded land, unhealthy air, or water scarcity. In low-income countries, eight out of ten people face all three simultaneously. Smarter use of natural resources could cut pollution by up to 50 percent .

Efficient fertilizer practices could deliver 25 times greater benefits than costs , while increasing yields.

“Pollution markets” can yield US$26–US$215 in benefits for every US$1 spent.

A Blueprint for Scaled Climate Action

The Forum made clear that blended finance, policy reform, and innovation will be critical to bridging Asia Pacific’s climate finance gap. By mobilizing private capital at scale, stakeholders can create jobs, expand infrastructure, and strengthen resilience against climate shocks and extreme weather.

With Asia Pacific at the center of the global energy transition, initiatives like the Climate Business Forum are expected to play a decisive role in accelerating sustainable growth while positioning the region as a leader in climate finance and innovation.