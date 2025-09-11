Left Menu

Indian Markets Open Flat But Optimism Remains High Amid Global and Domestic Positivity

Indian stock markets opened with minor declines on Thursday, yet investor confidence remains strong due to positive India-US developments and upcoming GST reforms. Growth forecasts and global cues, including US market highs and Asian market rallies, further bolster sentiment, despite geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:49 IST
Indian Markets Open Flat But Optimism Remains High Amid Global and Domestic Positivity
BSE Building (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Indian stock markets opened nearly flat, showing slight declines in the early session. Despite this, investor confidence remains unwavering, bolstered by favorable developments between India and the US, along with the anticipated rollout of GST 2.0.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,945.50, reflecting a minimal drop of 27.60 points or 0.11%. Similarly, the BSE Sensex began the day at 81,217.30, down by 207.85 points or 0.26%. Market analyst Ajay Bagga highlighted the upward momentum, especially with IT sector's newfound participation. He noted that social media diplomacy between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi has buoyed hopes of a trade agreement, further enhancing market sentiment.

Bagga also pointed out that Fitch's improvement of Indian growth forecast to 6.9% for FY2026, combined with the GST 2.0 expected boost starting September 22, is steering market focus towards domestic consumption and auto stocks. Meanwhile, financial stocks are attempting a recovery amidst rising global geopolitical risks.

Sectoral indices witnessed mixed movements, with Nifty Auto advancing by 0.13% and Nifty IT moving up by 0.23%, whereas Nifty FMCG saw a slight dip. Strong global cues, especially from the US where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new record highs, further supported investor confidence. Contrarily, the Dow was subdued due to Apple's lackluster performance.

Vikram Kasat from PL Capital noted the positive impact of US deflationary data and predictions for lower interest rates. He observed that the Nifty index has broken its short-term resistance, indicating a strong market environment for bulls. Following the US lead, Asian markets also saw gains, with Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea performing well, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng experienced early losses.

As investors await further inflation data from the US, Indian markets, despite opening flat, maintain an optimistic outlook fueled by internal reforms, robust growth forecasts, and favorable international developments. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

