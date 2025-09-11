Odisha to Establish First Mud Crab Hatchery in Paradip

The Odisha government is poised to establish its first mud crab hatchery in Paradip, allocating an investment of Rs 2.31 crore, a minister announced. This facility is designed to meet the long-standing demand of fishermen, offering a production capacity of 5,00,000 seed units.

Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister Ganeshram Singh Khuntia expressed confidence that the hatchery will reduce mud crab farmers' reliance on the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA) in Chennai. This move is expected to enhance the economic prospects of local farmers and position Odisha as a major hub for mud crab seed production.

The hatchery will employ artificial breeding techniques, a method pioneered by RGCA in India, to produce crab seeds. A tripartite agreement involving state departments and RGCA will ensure financial support, technical expertise, and efficient implementation of the project.