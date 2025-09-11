Left Menu

Good Bricks Seminar Unites Innovators to Shape a Greener India

TARA and InnoCSR's Good Bricks Seminar fosters eco-friendly partnerships to reduce carbon emissions in India's construction industry. Key stakeholders discussed sustainable materials, technology adoption, and collaborative efforts. The event underscores the role of shared action in achieving India's net-zero emissions goals by 2070. Notable innovations like the Good Bricks System were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:36 IST
TARA hosts Seminar on Eco-friendly Brick Solutions: Good Bricks in partnership with InnoCSR, Korea Energy Agency, and Reserve Carbon. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Development Alternatives Group's Technology and Action for Rural Advancement (TARA), alongside InnoCSR and other partners, hosted the Good Bricks Seminar in New Delhi to promote eco-friendly construction solutions. The event emphasized sustainable building materials and sought to advance the dialogue on reducing India's carbon footprint through innovative technologies.

Opening the seminar, Shrashtant Patara, CEO of Development Alternatives, reiterated the organization's long-standing dedication to sustainable construction. He pointed out that the collaboration with InnoCSR marks a significant step in their mission to revolutionize the building sector by introducing the Good Bricks System (GBS), a non-fired, low-carbon brick-making technology.

The seminar gathered diverse voices from enterprises, academia, and civil society, all advocating for viable alternatives in the construction sector. Notable participants included Mahila Housing Trust, Greentech Knowledge Solutions, and others. This collaboration highlights an urgent need for collective action towards sustainable development, reinforcing India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

(With inputs from agencies.)

