Biocon Expands Global Footprint with New US Facility
Biocon Ltd has opened its first manufacturing facility in the US, located in Cranbury, New Jersey. The subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc., operates this Oral Solid Dosage plant with a $30 million investment and a 2 billion tablet annual capacity. The facility aims to boost Biocon's supply chain and global expansion.
Biocon Ltd has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the United States, choosing Cranbury, New Jersey, for its latest North American investment.
Managed by the company's subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc., the plant marks an important expansion for Biocon, which paid over $30 million to acquire and develop the Oral Solid Dosage facility from Eywa Pharma Inc in 2023.
Set to produce 2 billion tablets annually, some products have already launched, with more anticipated as Biocon aims to diversify its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its global presence, according to a company statement. This facility, Biocon's first USFDA-approved formulations site in the US, represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing international growth.
