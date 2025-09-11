Lal Ghai & Associates Celebrates Young Entrepreneur Award Achievement

In a significant accolade for the corporate law sector, CS Sumit Ghai, Founder and Managing Partner of Lal Ghai & Associates, has been honored with the Young Entrepreneur Award 2025. The award, presented by Jan Hetaishi & U Turn Times, was given for Best Company Secretaries Firm at a ceremony in Nirvana Luxury Hotel, Ludhiana.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Sumit Ghai emphasized that the achievement belongs to the entire team, alongside the clients and partners whose trust facilitated this milestone. The firm prides itself on its expertise in corporate law, compliance, and startup advisory, which are seen as pillars for sustainable business success.

Lal Ghai & Associates, renowned for its personalized services, has been pivotal in enabling startups to make informed legal decisions and helping established businesses navigate capital markets. This accolade underscores the firm's reputation as a leading Company Secretaries Firm across North India, committed to integrity, innovation, and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)