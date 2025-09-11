BiteSpeed Achieves $5M Milestone, Revolutionizes E-Commerce with AI CRM

BiteSpeed, an AI-native CRM platform tailored for e-commerce brands, has made significant strides, reaching the $5 million mark in annual recurring revenue (ARR), a 250% increase from the previous year.

Founded in 2019 and supported by prominent investors like Peak XV's Surge, Whiteboard Capital, and Kunal Shah, BiteSpeed empowers e-commerce companies to customize marketing and support through a single AI-powered platform, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency.

With a presence in over 50 countries and more than 5,000 brands, including Dot & Key and Bombay Shaving Company, BiteSpeed is expanding rapidly, integrating new features and enlarging its workforce to shape the future of AI-native e-commerce solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)