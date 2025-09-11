Left Menu

BiteSpeed Achieves $5M Milestone, Revolutionizes E-Commerce with AI CRM

BiteSpeed, an AI-driven marketing and CRM platform for e-commerce, has reached $5 million in annual recurring revenue, marking a 250% growth year-on-year. Since its founding in 2019, BiteSpeed has expanded rapidly, powering over 5,000 brands worldwide, while continually innovating and expanding its services and team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:05 IST
BiteSpeed Crosses USD 5 Million in ARR, Targets USD 10 Million ARR by Year-End. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BiteSpeed, an AI-native CRM platform tailored for e-commerce brands, has made significant strides, reaching the $5 million mark in annual recurring revenue (ARR), a 250% increase from the previous year.

Founded in 2019 and supported by prominent investors like Peak XV's Surge, Whiteboard Capital, and Kunal Shah, BiteSpeed empowers e-commerce companies to customize marketing and support through a single AI-powered platform, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency.

With a presence in over 50 countries and more than 5,000 brands, including Dot & Key and Bombay Shaving Company, BiteSpeed is expanding rapidly, integrating new features and enlarging its workforce to shape the future of AI-native e-commerce solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

