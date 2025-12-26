Left Menu

Market Holds Steady as Investors Eye Future Gains

Wall Street indexes remained nearly unchanged in light post-Christmas trading. Investors are optimistic that future interest rate cuts and strong corporate earnings will drive market gains in the coming year. Movement in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite was minimal at market open.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The major Wall Street indexes showed little movement during post-Christmas trading on Friday. Despite subdued activity, investor optimism is high, driven by the expectation of more interest rate cuts and strong corporate earnings in the coming year.

As of 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a slight dip, shedding 7.15 points, or 0.01%, settling at 48,724.01.

Conversely, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced modest gains of 6.25 points, or 0.09%, and 32.06 points, or 0.10%, rising to 6,938.30 and 23,645.37 respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

