Market Holds Steady as Investors Eye Future Gains
Wall Street indexes remained nearly unchanged in light post-Christmas trading. Investors are optimistic that future interest rate cuts and strong corporate earnings will drive market gains in the coming year. Movement in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite was minimal at market open.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:04 IST
As of 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a slight dip, shedding 7.15 points, or 0.01%, settling at 48,724.01.
Conversely, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced modest gains of 6.25 points, or 0.09%, and 32.06 points, or 0.10%, rising to 6,938.30 and 23,645.37 respectively.
