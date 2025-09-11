Jupiter Laminators: Leading the Charge in Sustainable Packaging Innovation

The Economic Times Leadership Excellence Awards 2025, hosted in New Delhi at the Hyatt Regency, honored notable achievers across various industries. Graced by Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, the event celebrated the achievements of individuals and companies making significant impacts.

One of the standout awardees was Mr. Kaushik Nag, CEO of Jupiter Laminators Pvt. Ltd., who received the award for Excellence in Flexible Packaging. Mr. Nag attributed the award to his team's unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering client value. Under his leadership, Jupiter Laminators has risen to prominence in India's flexible packaging sector, supporting major brands across multiple industries.

Jupiter Laminators' success is due to its unique business model combining backward and forward integration, enabling complete control over quality and supply. Initiatives like a pyrolysis plant for converting plastic waste into reusable resources highlight their focus on sustainability. As they expand domestically and internationally, Jupiter Laminators remains dedicated to setting industry standards through research-driven, environmentally conscious strategies.