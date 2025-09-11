Immigration Raid Shakes South Korean Confidence in U.S. Investment

In a recent turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump offered detained South Korean workers a chance to stay in the country post-immigration raid, but only one accepted, according to South Korean officials. The workers were detained at a construction site for a Hyundai and LG Energy Solution project in Georgia.

The raid has sparked concerns about the future of South Korean investment in the United States. The incident coincided with efforts to finalize a trade deal between the two nations, and has cast uncertainty on visa processes that Korean companies rely on for staffing U.S.-based projects.

South Korean officials are now pushing for a new visa category to ease these issues, as many detained workers are swiftly returning home. There's worry that this event could deter future investments and complicate diplomatic relations, while authorities from multiple countries call for the protection of their detained citizens' rights.