Kerala Pushes for Swift Highway Completion Amid Delays

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed that national highway projects be completed promptly, stressing that technical standards must not be compromised.

During a review meeting, Vijayan pointed out that although the National Highways Authority has generally performed well, project delays were noted, particularly in Vatakara, Thuravoor, and Thiruvananthapuram. He emphasized the need for strict measures against contractors causing delays.

The Chief Minister also addressed the need for an underpass in Nadal, Kannur district, and asked for it to be treated as a priority. Moreover, he stressed the importance of completing arbitration cases within a set timeline and reviewed deadlines for completing 642 km of roads by March 2026.