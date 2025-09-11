India's Real Money Gaming Startups Lose Unicorn Status Amid New Regulations
Four startups including Dream11 and Games24x7 lost their unicorn status due to a new law regulating real money gaming. The law impacts their valuation, marketing capabilities, and investment. This change also affects Zupee and Winzo Games, although they're not unicorns. Overall, India added six unicorns this year.
- Country:
- India
Four startups, including the prominent Dream11 and Games24x7, lost their unicorn status following a new law aimed at regulating real money gaming activities, a report released Thursday reveals.
The report notes that the law negatively affected the valuations of popular gaming companies Zupee and Winzo Games, though they were not previously classified as unicorns. This legislative move has also shaken investor confidence, although it is expected to contribute toward long-term industry stability.
While the gaming sector faced setbacks, the overall unicorn list in India grew by six, reaching 73, reflecting a thriving startup ecosystem despite regulatory challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RMG
- unicorn
- dream11
- games24x7
- startups
- regulations
- investor confidence
- India
- Gaming
- Economic impact
ALSO READ
SEBI Eases Regulations for Investors in Government Securities
Re-evaluating the Purpose of Startups: Insights from Aditya Ghosh
Indian Startups Shine at Commonwealth Startup Fellowship in London
Five Women-Led Startups Win WeXchange STEMpreneurs 2025 Competition
AfricaIgnite 2025 to Spotlight Startups at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town