WNS Unveils Landmark Sustainability Report for a Resilient Future

WNS has released its fifth annual corporate sustainability report, emphasizing environmental responsibility, ethical governance, and people-first initiatives. Recognized among the World's Most Sustainable Companies, WNS has committed to substantial carbon emission reductions by 2030, aiming for net zero by 2050. The report aligns with leading international sustainability standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a digital-led business transformation company, has released its fifth annual sustainability report titled 'Integrity, Innovation and Impact: Shaping a Sustainable Future Together.' The FY2024-25 report is a testament to WNS's commitment to environmental responsibility, ethical governance, and initiatives focused on its workforce.

The firm's dedication to sustainability was recognized by its inclusion among the World's Most Sustainable Companies by TIME and Statista, and America's Most Reliable Companies by Newsweek and Statista. WNS has also been awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing it in the top 1% for sustainability performance worldwide.

As part of its environmental goals, WNS plans to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050, targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative in 2025. The report is aligned with GRI and SASB Standards, UN SDGs, and UN Global Compact principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

