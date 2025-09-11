Ethanol in Fuel: Gadkari Claims Political Targeting Amid Controversy

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has dismissed the surge of criticism on social media against blending 20% ethanol in petrol as a politically motivated paid campaign. Gadkari spoke at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' annual convention, addressing the controversy surrounding E20 fuel.

The opposition Congress has accused Gadkari of pushing for ethanol production in a way that benefits his family due to their business interests in the sector. The party has requested a probe by Lokpal into the potential conflict of interest.

Gadkari defended the ethanol policy, citing its potential to reduce India's Rs 22 lakh crore fuel import bill, lower pollution, and support farmers. He asserted all stakeholders, including SIAM and ARAI, have provided clarity on the policy's impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)