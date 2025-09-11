Left Menu

Ethanol in Fuel: Gadkari Claims Political Targeting Amid Controversy

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari claims that the backlash against the E20 ethanol-blended petrol is politically motivated and part of a paid campaign targeting him. While opposition parties cite conflict of interest, Gadkari emphasizes the economic and environmental benefits of the ethanol policy amid ongoing social media debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:01 IST
Ethanol in Fuel: Gadkari Claims Political Targeting Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has dismissed the surge of criticism on social media against blending 20% ethanol in petrol as a politically motivated paid campaign. Gadkari spoke at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' annual convention, addressing the controversy surrounding E20 fuel.

The opposition Congress has accused Gadkari of pushing for ethanol production in a way that benefits his family due to their business interests in the sector. The party has requested a probe by Lokpal into the potential conflict of interest.

Gadkari defended the ethanol policy, citing its potential to reduce India's Rs 22 lakh crore fuel import bill, lower pollution, and support farmers. He asserted all stakeholders, including SIAM and ARAI, have provided clarity on the policy's impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fed's Rate Moves: An Uncommon Path Amid Global Changes

Fed's Rate Moves: An Uncommon Path Amid Global Changes

 Global
2
Tragic Electrocution of Teen Raises Safety Concerns in Haldi

Tragic Electrocution of Teen Raises Safety Concerns in Haldi

 India
3
Manhunt for Assassin: The Charlie Kirk Shooting Case

Manhunt for Assassin: The Charlie Kirk Shooting Case

 United States
4
Belarus Releases Prisoners in Diplomatic Gesture to U.S.

Belarus Releases Prisoners in Diplomatic Gesture to U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025