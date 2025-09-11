Left Menu

Streamlined Path: New Fast Track Merger Rules Under Companies Act

The government has expanded fast track merger rules under the Companies Act, 2013, facilitating easier corporate restructurings. This update targets unlisted entities, easing amalgamations and demergers without lengthy tribunal processes. Introduced by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the changes cater to internal reorganisations, following the Union Budget 2025-26 measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:02 IST
Streamlined Path: New Fast Track Merger Rules Under Companies Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has introduced new rules under the Companies Act, 2013, to broaden the scope of fast track mergers, simplifying the process for more categories of companies, as stated in an official release on Thursday.

This regulatory update will enable quicker corporate restructuring, specifically benefiting unlisted companies and conglomerates focused on internal reorganisation, by eliminating the need for extended tribunal approvals.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs announced amendments to the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016, effective from September 4, 2025, after consultations with stakeholders. These changes are part of the Union Budget 2025-26's initiative to facilitate smoother business operations and reduce approval delays.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Haryana: A Drive For Women's Safety And Child Welfare

Empowering Haryana: A Drive For Women's Safety And Child Welfare

 India
2
U.S.-India Tariff Deal in Sight: A Diplomatic Unveiling

U.S.-India Tariff Deal in Sight: A Diplomatic Unveiling

 United States
3
Border Crisis: Six Fugitives From Nepal Captured At Indian Border

Border Crisis: Six Fugitives From Nepal Captured At Indian Border

 India
4
India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash Sparks Political Outrage and Protests

India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash Sparks Political Outrage and Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025