Streamlined Path: New Fast Track Merger Rules Under Companies Act

The government has introduced new rules under the Companies Act, 2013, to broaden the scope of fast track mergers, simplifying the process for more categories of companies, as stated in an official release on Thursday.

This regulatory update will enable quicker corporate restructuring, specifically benefiting unlisted companies and conglomerates focused on internal reorganisation, by eliminating the need for extended tribunal approvals.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs announced amendments to the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016, effective from September 4, 2025, after consultations with stakeholders. These changes are part of the Union Budget 2025-26's initiative to facilitate smoother business operations and reduce approval delays.