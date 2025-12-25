Left Menu

Honoring Courage: Remembering the Sacrifices of Sikh Gurus and Sahibzadas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Sikh Gurus and their courageous sacrifices for humanity. He highlighted the government's efforts to honor the Sikh tradition globally, especially on 'Veer Bal Diwas'. Shah emphasized the role of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, noted their supreme sacrifice, and discussed initiatives for the Sikh community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula | Updated: 25-12-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 00:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated a speech to the valiant sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus, emphasizing the government's dedication to showcasing their traditions globally.

Speaking at the 'Sahibzaadon Ko Naman' event, Shah highlighted 'Veer Bal Diwas' and the extraordinary sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, the Sahibzadas, for their courage in the face of oppression.

Shah detailed various government initiatives supporting the Sikh community, including granting FCRA to the Golden Temple and reopening anti-Sikh riot cases, illustrating the country's gratitude for the Sikh Gurus' legacy.

