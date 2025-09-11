Japanese Giants Fuel Karnataka's Industrial Growth

Air Water, a Japanese multinational company specializing in industrial gases, announced plans to establish a second unit near Bengaluru, Karnataka, according to State Industries Minister M B Patil. The company's first unit is operational in Vijayanagar, and it aims to expand its presence with biogas production from cow dung and iron pulp.

Minister Patil, leading a high-level delegation to Japan, discussed joint venture opportunities with Konoike, an industrial and engineering services firm. Konoike is seeking local partners for developing industrial solutions, and Patil assured assistance in partner identification. The delegation also explored collaboration opportunities at the upcoming Osaka World Expo 2025.

Meanwhile, Shinko Nameplate plans to invest Rs 100 crore in a Bengaluru unit for vehicle decorative plastic parts manufacturing, and Toyota Group's Catalar will expand Bidadi operations with an additional Rs 140 crore investment. Advanced control equipment maker Saginomiya also expressed interest in establishing a Karnataka facility.