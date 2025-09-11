ECB Holds Steady: A Balanced Outlook Amid Global Shifts

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates steady on Thursday, maintaining a positive outlook on economic growth and inflation. Despite earlier rate cuts, the ECB remains confident in the euro zone's economic stability, with President Christine Lagarde emphasizing that all options, including further easing, remain available if needed.

Lagarde noted a reduction in global trade uncertainty, attributed to recent U.S. tariff deals, including an agreement with the European Union. However, she stated that any debate on further monetary support might extend to December, as the ECB evaluates potential impacts from U.S. tariffs, German spending, Fed cuts, and political issues in France.

Despite projecting inflation slightly below target next year, the ECB believes that minor deviations will not trigger immediate policy changes. While some members remain cautious about further easing, Lagarde called current risks more balanced and cited robust private consumption supporting economic growth.

