ECB Holds Steady: A Balanced Outlook Amid Global Shifts

The European Central Bank (ECB) has maintained its existing interest rate at 2%, citing a positive economic outlook in the euro zone. While global trade uncertainty has eased and inflation remains stable, future monetary policy changes remain on hold, with balanced risks and ongoing economic evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates steady on Thursday, maintaining a positive outlook on economic growth and inflation. Despite earlier rate cuts, the ECB remains confident in the euro zone's economic stability, with President Christine Lagarde emphasizing that all options, including further easing, remain available if needed.

Lagarde noted a reduction in global trade uncertainty, attributed to recent U.S. tariff deals, including an agreement with the European Union. However, she stated that any debate on further monetary support might extend to December, as the ECB evaluates potential impacts from U.S. tariffs, German spending, Fed cuts, and political issues in France.

Despite projecting inflation slightly below target next year, the ECB believes that minor deviations will not trigger immediate policy changes. While some members remain cautious about further easing, Lagarde called current risks more balanced and cited robust private consumption supporting economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

