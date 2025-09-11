Revolutionizing Commuting: Delhi Metro's Cashless Leap with BHIM VEGA

In a significant move to boost digital convenience and facilitate cashless commuting, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) unveiled a new payment feature on Thursday for its 'Sarathi' app to simplify ticket purchasing for passengers. The new 'BHIM VEGA', powered by BHIM, allows UPI payments directly within the app.

Developed in collaboration with NPCI BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL), the feature lets users register UPI IDs, link bank accounts or RuPay cards, and process payments securely within the app, eliminating the need for external gateways. DMRC's MD Vikas Kumar highlighted that this advancement underscores their commitment to digital innovation and simplifies daily ticketing through one-click, in-app payments.

Moreover, the Delhi Metro Sarthi app has now incorporated facilities for booking the 'Jai Hind Sound and Light Show' at Red Fort, Noida Metro Rail Corporation ticketing, and integrates DTC bus ticketing via the ONDC platform. These integrations aim to ensure a seamless travel experience for the seven million daily DMRC commuters.