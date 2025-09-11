Left Menu

Amul Clarifies: No GST Impact on Pouch Milk Prices

Amul confirms that there will be no change in packaged milk prices due to GST adjustments. However, UHT milk prices will drop as GST is reduced from 5% to zero. The GST reform, announced on September 3, aims to simplify the tax framework and boost economic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:14 IST
Amul (Images: ANI file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amul, a leading dairy brand in India, has announced that there will be no changes to the pricing of its packaged milk following modifications in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules set to take effect on September 22. The clarification comes amidst speculated price reductions influenced by the GST 2.0 adjustments.

Addressing inquiries from media outlet ANI, Jayen Mehta, the Managing Director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)—the organization responsible for marketing Amul products—emphasized that the GST on fresh pouch milk has always been zero percent. This status remains unchanged with the latest GST revisions, contrary to previous media reports suggesting anticipated price cuts of Rs 3 to Rs 4.

Mehta did confirm, however, that prices for Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk will decrease following a GST rate cut from 5 percent to nil. The adjustment, effective from September 22, results from the GST Council's recent decision to streamline tax slabs, a significant reform hailed as beneficial for consumers and the economy alike.

