Left Menu

Unrest in Nepal Disrupts FMCG Operations Amid Political Turmoil

Production at Dabur and Britannia's Nepal facilities is impacted due to political unrest. Britannia has halted operations prioritizing employee safety, while Dabur faces partial disruption. Nepal's political crisis has intensified following Prime Minister Oli's resignation, with military taking control. Indian FMCG firms face challenges reminiscent of past issues in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:14 IST
Unrest in Nepal Disrupts FMCG Operations Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Production operations at Dabur and Britannia's manufacturing units in Nepal have been hit hard amid escalating political unrest in the country. Britannia Industries announced a temporary halt on all production activities, citing employee safety as the company's top priority.

In response to the unrest, Britannia expressed gratitude towards local military forces stepping in to enhance safety conditions for workers. Similarly, Dabur's operations in Birganj are partially disrupted, with a spokesperson highlighting the company's commitment to employee welfare and local compliance.

The situation in Nepal remains tense as the selection of an interim government head remains unresolved. President Ramchandra Paudel has appealed for peace as the army takes control amid widespread protests and arson, a situation reminiscent of past challenges faced by Indian FMCG firms in other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Civic Chief Advocates Bold PPP Initiatives for Urban Development

Pune Civic Chief Advocates Bold PPP Initiatives for Urban Development

 India
2
Economic Crossroads: Challenges Amidst Resilience

Economic Crossroads: Challenges Amidst Resilience

 Global
3
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

 India
4
Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025