Unrest in Nepal Disrupts FMCG Operations Amid Political Turmoil

Production operations at Dabur and Britannia's manufacturing units in Nepal have been hit hard amid escalating political unrest in the country. Britannia Industries announced a temporary halt on all production activities, citing employee safety as the company's top priority.

In response to the unrest, Britannia expressed gratitude towards local military forces stepping in to enhance safety conditions for workers. Similarly, Dabur's operations in Birganj are partially disrupted, with a spokesperson highlighting the company's commitment to employee welfare and local compliance.

The situation in Nepal remains tense as the selection of an interim government head remains unresolved. President Ramchandra Paudel has appealed for peace as the army takes control amid widespread protests and arson, a situation reminiscent of past challenges faced by Indian FMCG firms in other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)