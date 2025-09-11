Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of 580 roads, including major highways, officials reported Thursday. The state's road infrastructure stands severely affected, especially in Kullu and Mandi districts, where over 347 roads are blocked.

The meteorological department has anticipated more challenges, issuing a yellow warning for potential heavy rains in several state districts over the weekend. Meanwhile, power supply disruptions continue with 598 transformers offline, and 367 water schemes have been halted due to rain-induced damage.

Monsoon-related incidents since June have resulted in 380 fatalities and financial losses totaling Rs 4,313 crore, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre. With more rain expected, efforts to restore connectivity and essential services continue across affected districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)