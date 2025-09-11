Aizawl Joins India’s Rail Network: A New Era for Mizoram

More than 172 years after introducing railways to India, the northeastern state of Mizoram sees its capital, Aizawl, connecting to the vast Indian rail network. Starting September 13, the region is set to enjoy improved transport facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, located 20 km from Aizawl, on November 29, 2014. This 51-km long project, traversing through 45 tunnels and 153 bridges, took over 11 years to finish and will officially open on September 13.

With four new stations built at Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang, the rail project, costing Rs 8,071 crore, faced hurdles like soft rocks and resource shortages. Upon completion, the link enhances travel efficiency, reduces travel time, and boosts local economy and tourism opportunities.