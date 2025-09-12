Borno State Partners with AfDB, ICRC to Expand Safe Water Access in Maiduguri

The Government of Borno State, in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has convened a high-level roundtable to accelerate access to safe, inclusive, and sustainable water services in Maiduguri. The event, held on 10 September, marked one year since devastating floods—exacerbated by the collapse of the Alau Dam—severely impacted Maiduguri and Jere local government areas.

Water Access Under Pressure in Borno

Borno State, located in Nigeria’s Lake Chad Basin, has endured more than a decade of conflict, displacement, and rapid urban growth. Between 2006 and 2021, Maiduguri’s population more than doubled, and it is projected to surpass 2.5 million by 2030. This explosive growth has placed enormous pressure on the region’s fragile water infrastructure.

Public water systems currently serve only a fraction of the demand. Many households are forced to rely on unsafe or costly water sources, with women and children disproportionately affected. The roundtable sought to bring together government, development banks, humanitarian agencies, and technical experts to align resources and strategies for long-term water security.

Strong Commitments from Stakeholders

Mallam Bukar Tijani, Secretary to the Borno State Government, underscored the administration’s priorities:

“Ensuring that every citizen, regardless of location or socio-economic status, has access to safe and affordable water is a top priority for Borno State. We are committed to working with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, the African Development Bank, ICRC, and other partners to bridge the gap between need and provision through technology, expertise, and sustainable financing.”

Representing the AfDB, Dr. Abdul Kamara, Director General for Nigeria, emphasized the broader connection between water, resilience, and peace:

“Water, resilience, and peace are deeply interconnected. Investing in water is central to the African Development Bank’s Strategy for Addressing Fragility and Building Resilience in Africa. Through initiatives like the Inclusive Basic Services Delivery Program, we are helping northern Nigeria move from recurring crises to a future of stability and sustainable development.”

The humanitarian dimension was highlighted by Doris El Doueihy, Head of the ICRC Delegation in Nigeria:

“The humanitarian–development link is not just a concept; it is a lifeline. We must meet urgent needs while investing in long-term resilience to prevent future crises and setbacks to development.”

From the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Terlumun Babarinde Segun Mukaila, Director of Water Supply and Support Services, reiterated the national government’s role:

“The Federal Government has developed a National Action Plan to revitalize water supply, sanitation, and hygiene services across the country. As one of the sectors most vulnerable to climate impacts, we must harness innovation and technology to manage our water resources sustainably and ensure access for all Nigerians.”

Investments and Progress in Northern Nigeria

Over the past decade, the AfDB has invested more than $805 million in water and sanitation projects across Nigeria, benefiting at least 8 million people. In Borno State alone, Bank-supported programs have reached 1.6 million people, including 417 targeted interventions in Maiduguri, which improved water access, healthcare, education, and livelihoods.

These initiatives demonstrate the potential of coordinated investments to provide not only immediate relief but also long-term development dividends in fragile contexts like northeast Nigeria.

Endorsement of the Maiduguri Water Supply Masterplan

The roundtable concluded with a strong call to action. Participants endorsed the Maiduguri Urban Water Supply Masterplan as the guiding framework for expanding safe water access. The Borno State Government committed to establishing a steering committee to work closely with development partners and ensure the implementation of agreed interventions.

The consensus was clear: ensuring safe, reliable, and affordable water in Maiduguri is not just a matter of public health — it is central to resilience, peacebuilding, and sustainable development in the entire Lake Chad region.

Looking Ahead

With coordinated support from AfDB, ICRC, the World Bank, Agence Française de Développement, and UN agencies, Borno State has the opportunity to transform its water sector. Success will mean healthier communities, reduced humanitarian dependency, and a stronger foundation for peace and stability in northeast Nigeria.