Left Menu

GST Rate Cuts Spark Positive Festive Outlook in Indian Realty Sector

The Indian government's reduction of GST rates on building materials is expected to enhance consumers' purchasing power and boost housing demand during the festive season. CREDAI emphasizes that the benefit hinges on cement companies reducing their prices. This move, alongside tax incentives, is anticipated to strengthen housing demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:30 IST
GST Rate Cuts Spark Positive Festive Outlook in Indian Realty Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Indian government's recent decision to reduce GST rates on several products is expected to bolster consumer purchasing power and spur demand for residential properties as the festive season approaches, according to the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI).

The organization, which represents 13,000 members nationwide, highlighted at its annual CREDAI-NATCON event that the construction costs are likely to decline due to the adjusted GST rates on cement and other building materials. CREDAI insists that these savings will be passed on to consumers, provided manufacturers also cut their prices.

CREDAI President Shekhar Patel noted that this policy change, along with 2025 Budget tax incentives and reduced repo rates from the Reserve Bank of India, could significantly boost housing demand. The association also reiterated the need to adjust the affordable housing price cap and address the substantial tax burden on the real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CIL to provide additional accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for employees from Sept 17: Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

CIL to provide additional accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for emplo...

 India
2
Australia Fights Islamophobia: A Persistent Challenge

Australia Fights Islamophobia: A Persistent Challenge

 Australia
3
Zapad 2025: Tensions Rise as Russia and Belarus Conduct Joint Military Exercises

Zapad 2025: Tensions Rise as Russia and Belarus Conduct Joint Military Exerc...

 Russian Federation
4
Kerala's Urban Future: Embracing Rapid Growth and Challenges

Kerala's Urban Future: Embracing Rapid Growth and Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025