European Bonds Steady Amid Diverging Central Bank Strategies

European government bond yields appeared stable as the week concluded, contrasting with their American counterparts due to differing central bank trajectories. Market attention also turned toward an after-hours review of France's credit rating.

In Germany, a leading indicator for the euro zone, the 10-year bond yield settled at 2.64%, showing minimal movement both daily and weekly. Meanwhile, the 2-year yield saw a slight increase to 2%, rising by 8 basis points this week.

Comparable trends were noted across France and Italy, aligning closely with German bond yield movements. Across the Atlantic, the U.S. Federal Reserve is anticipated by money markets to execute a 25-basis point cut soon, with the 10-year Treasury yield residing at 4.03%.

