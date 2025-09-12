Left Menu

GMR Airports Launches Cargo City SPV at IGIA

GMR Airports has established a special purpose vehicle named GMR Cargo and Logistics Ltd to implement the cargo city project at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The SPV, a wholly owned subsidiary, was incorporated with an initial share capital of Rs 10 crore to explore logistics opportunities.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
GMR Airports announced the formation of a special purpose vehicle, GMR Cargo and Logistics Ltd, on Friday to spearhead the cargo city project at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi.

The regulatory filing revealed the incorporation of this SPV on September 11, aimed at executing the cargo city project and exploring other logistics-related opportunities.

The project was delegated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a subsidiary overseeing IGIA operations, with the entity established as a wholly owned subsidiary with an initial capital infusion of Rs 10 crore.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

