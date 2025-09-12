Left Menu

Copper Prices Climb Amid Global Market Trends and Supply Disruptions

Copper futures saw a rise to Rs 917.30 per kilogram in the domestic market, driven by increased speculation and firm global trends. Continued gains are supported by potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and supply disruptions at Grasberg, one of the world's largest copper mines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Copper futures experienced an uptick, rising to Rs 917.30 per kilogram in the domestic market as traders expanded their positions, influenced by positive global market trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, October delivery contracts increased by Rs 4.30 or 0.47%, amidst a robust business turnover. The September delivery contracts maintained a five-session streak, increasing by Rs 4.45 or 0.48% to Rs 922.55 per kilogram.

Factors contributing to the bullish trend include expectations of possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and significant supply disruptions in Indonesia's Grasberg mine, affecting global copper availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

