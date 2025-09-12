Left Menu

China's Credit Conundrum: Loans Fall Amid Economic Struggles

China's bank loans recovered in August yet remained below expectations, indicating ongoing economic challenges due to weak credit demand in the property sector and industrial overcapacity. Despite efforts to boost domestic consumption, analysts predict further credit growth weakening, as recent data reveals a downtrend in manufacturing and exports.

In August, China's new bank loans bounced back slightly yet remained significantly below projections, reflecting continued economic challenges imposed by the property sector's slump and governmental efforts to reduce industrial overcapacity. According to the People's Bank of China, banks extended 590 billion yuan, improving from July's contraction of 50 billion yuan.

Analysts had anticipated stronger figures, predicting 800 billion yuan in loans for August. Nonetheless, credit demand continues to wane. Notably, household loans rose to 30.3 billion yuan, reversing July's contraction, as Beijing introduces measures like interest subsidies to stir domestic consumption.

Despite these initiatives, top Chinese banks have flagged mounting pressures on net interest margins due to successive rate cuts and weak loan demand. Economists forecast credit growth might see further declines, with manufacturing and exports showing deceleration, heightening the economic uncertainty China faces.

