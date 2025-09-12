Left Menu

Energizing the East: Namchik-Namphuk Coal Mines Set for Action

The Arunachal Pradesh government has granted a 30-year mining lease for the Namchik-Namphuk coal mines to M/s Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd. The lease marks a significant step in reviving the coalfield, which is expected to produce 2 lakh tonnes annually and create jobs while promoting economic sustainability.

Updated: 12-09-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government's decision to approve a mining lease for the Namchik-Namphuk coal mines at Kharsang in Changlang district marks a significant forward leap for energy production in the region. M/s Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd, based in Guwahati, secured the bid for a 30-year lease during an auction.

With mining operations set to commence shortly, the coal mines are projected to produce approximately 200,000 tonnes per year. This initiative is expected to generate increased royalty revenue for the state and promote economic sustainability in the locality, creating job opportunities for the local youth.

Environmental challenges accompanied the project, with forest clearances necessary due to the mines' location within Namchik Reserve Forest. However, approvals from relevant environmental bodies have cleared the path for coal extraction, significantly impacting energy demand in the region.

