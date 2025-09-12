Energizing the East: Namchik-Namphuk Coal Mines Set for Action

The Arunachal Pradesh government's decision to approve a mining lease for the Namchik-Namphuk coal mines at Kharsang in Changlang district marks a significant forward leap for energy production in the region. M/s Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd, based in Guwahati, secured the bid for a 30-year lease during an auction.

With mining operations set to commence shortly, the coal mines are projected to produce approximately 200,000 tonnes per year. This initiative is expected to generate increased royalty revenue for the state and promote economic sustainability in the locality, creating job opportunities for the local youth.

Environmental challenges accompanied the project, with forest clearances necessary due to the mines' location within Namchik Reserve Forest. However, approvals from relevant environmental bodies have cleared the path for coal extraction, significantly impacting energy demand in the region.