Left Menu

China Strengthens Food Safety Law with Stricter Regulations

China's top legislature has passed an amendment to strengthen the nation's food safety law, focusing on regulating bulk road transport of key liquid foods and infant formula. The law, effective December 1, introduces stricter penalties for violations, aiming to restore public confidence following multiple food safety scandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:54 IST
China Strengthens Food Safety Law with Stricter Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's top legislature has approved a bill intended to strengthen the country's food safety laws, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The new legislation is aimed at enhancing regulations and imposing stricter penalties for any violations.

Set to take effect on December 1, the law will regulate the bulk road transportation of significant liquid foods and infant formula milk. A licensing system will be required to operate such transport and will clearly define the roles of consignors, consignees, and transport operators.

This move comes after recent scandals, including a July incident where over 200 children had elevated lead levels in their blood, linked to food in a Gansu kindergarten. The amendment seeks to rebuild public trust lost in past crises, such as the 2008 toxic infant milk case.

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy on Edge: Trump's Meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Amid Middle East Tensions

Diplomacy on Edge: Trump's Meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Amid Middle Ea...

 Global
2
NSUI Unveils Transformative Agenda for DUSU Elections

NSUI Unveils Transformative Agenda for DUSU Elections

 India
3
China's Drive to Boost Private Investment

China's Drive to Boost Private Investment

 China
4
Belarus Opposition Leader Thanks Trump for Prisoner Release

Belarus Opposition Leader Thanks Trump for Prisoner Release

 Lithuania

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025