China Strengthens Food Safety Law with Stricter Regulations

China's top legislature has approved a bill intended to strengthen the country's food safety laws, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The new legislation is aimed at enhancing regulations and imposing stricter penalties for any violations.

Set to take effect on December 1, the law will regulate the bulk road transportation of significant liquid foods and infant formula milk. A licensing system will be required to operate such transport and will clearly define the roles of consignors, consignees, and transport operators.

This move comes after recent scandals, including a July incident where over 200 children had elevated lead levels in their blood, linked to food in a Gansu kindergarten. The amendment seeks to rebuild public trust lost in past crises, such as the 2008 toxic infant milk case.