India's Unstoppable Progress: Maharashtra CM's Bold Vision

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted India's unstoppable development amidst internal and external challenges. Speaking after signing a partnership with Iowa, he emphasized AI's role in revolutionizing agriculture and detailed plans to reform regressive laws to boost investment and economic growth in the state.

Updated: 12-09-2025 16:50 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has underscored the resilient trajectory of India's developmental march, despite facing both internal and external challenges. On Friday, Fadnavis addressed reporters following the signing of a partnership agreement with the state of Iowa.

According to Fadnavis, several forces, both domestic and international, are intent on hindering India's progress. However, he confidently affirmed that these obstacles will not deter India's forward momentum.

Furthermore, Fadnavis emphasized Maharashtra's appeal to investors, citing ongoing legislative reforms aimed at facilitating business-friendly environments. The Chief Minister also highlighted the state government's mission to integrate Artificial Intelligence in agriculture, aiming for sustainable, affordable, and innovative farming through technological advancements.

