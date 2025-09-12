Left Menu

European Bond Yields Soar Amidst Rate Cut Speculation

European government bond yields rose as the ECB maintained interest rates, with Germany's 10-year yield hitting 2.69%. Investor focus shifted to a French credit review, and the divergent outlook between ECB and Fed policies narrowed the spread between German and U.S. yields. Fitch's review of France's rating is anticipated.

European government bond yields climbed this week as investors adjusted their expectations for future rate cuts by the European Central Bank. The focus shifted to an impending French credit review.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the euro zone benchmark, rose to 2.69%, up roughly 4 basis points over the week. The rise was largely attributed to the ECB's inaction on interest rates, alongside new predictions from JPMorgan expecting a December rate cut.

Market confidence in the ECB's current rate levels seems high, driven by predictions of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Meanwhile, France's sovereign debt rating remains under scrutiny with the Fitch review, keeping investor attention sharp.

