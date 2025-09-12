Air India to Return Leased Boeing 777-200 LRs to Delta Amid Fleet Adjustments

Air India is set to return five leased Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft to Delta Air Lines by March 2024, according to informed sources. This move follows Air India's decision not to extend the lease further and Delta's choice to sell the planes elsewhere.

The airline is already transitioning certain North America routes from these long-range aircraft to its Boeing 777-300ER models, ensuring minimal disruption to services. Two of the five aircraft have been retired for maintenance purposes, and operational adjustments are underway.

With a constrained wide-body fleet, Air India's expansion of ultra-long-haul flights faces short-term challenges. Global supply chain disruptions continue to pose challenges for the aerospace industry, although improvements are expected over time, as indicated by Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.

