Left Menu

Air India to Return Leased Boeing 777-200 LRs to Delta Amid Fleet Adjustments

Air India will return five leased Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft to Delta Air Lines by March next year. The airline will adjust flight schedules as these planes are phased out, impacting North America routes. This decision comes amidst global supply chain issues affecting aircraft deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:07 IST
Air India to Return Leased Boeing 777-200 LRs to Delta Amid Fleet Adjustments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India is set to return five leased Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft to Delta Air Lines by March 2024, according to informed sources. This move follows Air India's decision not to extend the lease further and Delta's choice to sell the planes elsewhere.

The airline is already transitioning certain North America routes from these long-range aircraft to its Boeing 777-300ER models, ensuring minimal disruption to services. Two of the five aircraft have been retired for maintenance purposes, and operational adjustments are underway.

With a constrained wide-body fleet, Air India's expansion of ultra-long-haul flights faces short-term challenges. Global supply chain disruptions continue to pose challenges for the aerospace industry, although improvements are expected over time, as indicated by Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Juvenile Heist in Karol Bagh: Teen's Crime Fueled by Addiction

Juvenile Heist in Karol Bagh: Teen's Crime Fueled by Addiction

 India
2
Angela Carini: Fighting Internet Abuse After Olympic Setback

Angela Carini: Fighting Internet Abuse After Olympic Setback

 Italy
3
Sushila Karki: The Beacon of Hope in Nepal's Political Crisis

Sushila Karki: The Beacon of Hope in Nepal's Political Crisis

 Global
4
Central Zone Powers Ahead in Duleep Trophy Final Against South Zone

Central Zone Powers Ahead in Duleep Trophy Final Against South Zone

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025