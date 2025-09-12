Left Menu

India and EU Set Sights on Landmark Free Trade Agreement

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic emphasize the potential of an ambitious Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU, aimed at boosting bilateral trade, developing resilient supply chains, and fostering technology collaboration, particularly in the automotive sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:23 IST
India and EU Set Sights on Landmark Free Trade Agreement
(L-R) Maros Sefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security and Piyush Goyal, Union Commerce and Industry Minister (Photo/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's aspirations for a meaningful Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union during an automotive conference in New Delhi. Goyal expressed hope for a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens the ties between the two regions.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen visited India to lead FTA negotiations, as both sides strive for progress through sincere efforts and heightened cooperation. Goyal emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation between Indian and European industries.

Speaking at the ACMA convention, Goyal underscored potential agreements requiring compromise, asserting the automotive sector's role in India's manufacturing agenda. He cited tax reforms as support for the industry and urged collaborations for resilient supply chains. Sefcovic also reaffirmed mutual benefits through potential trade liberalization.

TRENDING

1
Juvenile Heist in Karol Bagh: Teen's Crime Fueled by Addiction

Juvenile Heist in Karol Bagh: Teen's Crime Fueled by Addiction

 India
2
Angela Carini: Fighting Internet Abuse After Olympic Setback

Angela Carini: Fighting Internet Abuse After Olympic Setback

 Italy
3
Sushila Karki: The Beacon of Hope in Nepal's Political Crisis

Sushila Karki: The Beacon of Hope in Nepal's Political Crisis

 Global
4
Central Zone Powers Ahead in Duleep Trophy Final Against South Zone

Central Zone Powers Ahead in Duleep Trophy Final Against South Zone

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025