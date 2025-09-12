Left Menu

European Market Turbulence: France's Political and Economic Hurdles

European shares faced volatility as attention focused on France's potential credit rating downgrade and political turmoil. European aerospace and defense stocks rose, driven by regional tensions. The market responded to varied influences, including interest rate expectations and sector currency shifts, marking a challenging week for investors navigating geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

European shares experienced a tumultuous week, closing with slight gains against a backdrop of caution over France's credit status and political instability. The pan-European STOXX 600 declined by 0.11% to 554.74 points, while healthcare sectors suffered the most, led by Novartis's 2.8% drop.

The defense and aerospace sectors fared better, reaching new heights amid geopolitical tension as Polish defense systems intercepted a suspected Russian drone. This raises defense spending concerns among policymakers, according to Capital Economics analyst Liam Peach.

French political issues added to market uncertainty as Andrea joined its fifth prime minister, failing to unite over fiscal spending. The result: a concern for high debt and anticipated credit downgrades, despite outperforming French stocks gaining 2% for the week.

