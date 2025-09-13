Left Menu

Southwest Airlines Tightens Regulations on Lithium Batteries in Mobility Devices

Southwest Airlines will now require passengers to remove lithium batteries from mobility devices like wheelchairs and scooters before boarding, due to fire risks. This rule is effective from September 25, with further size limitations starting in January, following an FAA safety alert on lithium battery incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southwest Airlines announced a new safety regulation requiring passengers to remove removable lithium batteries from powered wheelchairs and scooters prior to boarding, as a preventive measure against fire risks. This policy will take effect on September 25.

The announcement follows a safety alert from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued last Tuesday, which highlighted increased risks associated with lithium batteries in aircraft passenger compartments. The FAA cited numerous serious incidents involving such batteries, prompting airlines to reassess their safety protocols.

In addition to the new removal policy, Southwest Airlines plans to implement new size restrictions on lithium batteries beginning in January. The changes aim to enhance onboard safety and mitigate potential hazards posed by these power sources.

