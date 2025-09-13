Left Menu

Boeing Strike Escalates: Workers Reject Latest Contract Proposal

Boeing workers have rejected a new contract proposal, continuing their six-week strike at Midwest plants. The union cites issues with signing bonuses and 401(k) benefits. Boeing states no further talks are planned and is proceeding with contingency strategies. This strike poses challenges for Boeing's financial recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:38 IST
Boeing workers have declined a revised contract proposal, prolonging a lengthy strike now in its sixth week across three Midwest facilities. These locations are pivotal in manufacturing military aircraft and weapons.

The vote against the proposal pushes the 3,200 unionized workers back to the picket lines, with 57% opposing the offer. The union, representing these workers, criticizes the lack of sufficient signing bonuses and 401(k) benefit improvements compared to other Boeing employees.

Dan Gillian, vice president at Boeing Air Dominance, expressed disappointment, reiterating that the economic structure of the offer remains unchanged. Boeing continues to operate its contingency plans, which include hiring permanent replacements, as the strike threatens to disrupt its financial recovery.

