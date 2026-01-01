Fog Causes Flight Disruptions at Biju Patnaik Airport
Dense fog at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar caused flight disruptions on Thursday morning. Visibility dropped significantly, leading to flight diversions and delays. Operations resumed after 10.30 am as visibility improved. This marked the second instance of fog-related disruptions this season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport came to a halt on Thursday morning due to dense fog, affecting numerous passengers.
With visibility dropping to just 50 meters, several flights were diverted or delayed, causing significant inconvenience.
Services normalized later in the morning after conditions improved, marking the second day this season of fog-related interruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fog
- flights
- disruptions
- Bhubaneswar
- visibility
- airport
- services
- passengers
- weather
- delays
ALSO READ
Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted at Mumbai Airport
Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year
Puri Elevated to Municipal Corporation, Enhancing Civic Services
Delhi's Green Mobility Push: Ride-Sharing Services Set to Make a Comeback
Warner Bros Stands Firm Against Hostile Bid as Eurostar Services Resume Amid Tunnel Chaos