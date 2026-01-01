Left Menu

Fog Causes Flight Disruptions at Biju Patnaik Airport

Dense fog at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar caused flight disruptions on Thursday morning. Visibility dropped significantly, leading to flight diversions and delays. Operations resumed after 10.30 am as visibility improved. This marked the second instance of fog-related disruptions this season.

Updated: 01-01-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:36 IST

Flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport came to a halt on Thursday morning due to dense fog, affecting numerous passengers.

With visibility dropping to just 50 meters, several flights were diverted or delayed, causing significant inconvenience.

Services normalized later in the morning after conditions improved, marking the second day this season of fog-related interruptions.

