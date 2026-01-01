Left Menu

AI: A Transformational Power for India's Future

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. Highlighting AI's pivotal role in driving economic growth, she urged inclusive benefits, especially for underprivileged populations. She stressed the importance of skills like data science and announced initiatives for AI education, skills enhancement, and digital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In her address, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a 'big opportunity' for driving positive societal change, emphasizing the need for its benefits to reach all societal segments, particularly the underprivileged.

During an event by the Ministry of Skill Development, President Murmu underscored the emerging role of AI as a critical growth driver for India's economy, impacting GDP, employment, and productivity. She emphasized the reduction of societal and technological barriers through AI, promoting skills in data science, AI engineering, and analytics.

President Murmu commended the government's efforts with industry partners and academia to not only embrace technology but also shape a responsible future, focusing on the New Education Policy to make India a knowledge superpower. She launched the #SkillTheNation Challenge to enhance AI learning and inaugurated a new IGNOU center, highlighting AI's role in transforming work and skill requirements.

