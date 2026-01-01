AI: A Transformational Power for India's Future

In her address, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a 'big opportunity' for driving positive societal change, emphasizing the need for its benefits to reach all societal segments, particularly the underprivileged.

During an event by the Ministry of Skill Development, President Murmu underscored the emerging role of AI as a critical growth driver for India's economy, impacting GDP, employment, and productivity. She emphasized the reduction of societal and technological barriers through AI, promoting skills in data science, AI engineering, and analytics.

President Murmu commended the government's efforts with industry partners and academia to not only embrace technology but also shape a responsible future, focusing on the New Education Policy to make India a knowledge superpower. She launched the #SkillTheNation Challenge to enhance AI learning and inaugurated a new IGNOU center, highlighting AI's role in transforming work and skill requirements.