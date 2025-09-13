Left Menu

Northeast India: From 'Vote Bank' Politics to Growth Engine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformation of Northeast India from being politically marginalized to becoming the nation's growth catalyst. He emphasized the region's integration into India's development through infrastructure projects and reforms, particularly in Mizoram, which he lauded as key to the 'Act East' policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:39 IST
Northeast India: From 'Vote Bank' Politics to Growth Engine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, underscored the transformation of Northeast India, attributing its growth to concerted efforts by the BJP-led central government over the past 11 years. Previously hampered by 'vote bank' politics, the region now stands as a strategic economic engine for the country.

While inaugurating projects totaling Rs 9,000 crore in Mizoram, Modi addressed a rally virtually from Lengpui Airport, as inclement weather prevented him from reaching the scheduled venue. He praised Mizoram's pivotal role in the 'Act East' policy, detailing the benefits of the Kaladan multimodal transit project and the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line.

Modi highlighted the enhanced connectivity and economic ties that the infrastructure improvements will bring, fostering educational and cultural exchanges in the region. He also noted Mizoram's contribution to India's growth, from the freedom movement to sports, and mentioned economic reforms like lowered GST rates, which benefit health and automotive sectors.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Mizoram's Connectivity

Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Mizoram's Connectivity

 India
2
Brazil's Judiciary Upholds Democracy with Bolsonaro's Conviction

Brazil's Judiciary Upholds Democracy with Bolsonaro's Conviction

 United Kingdom
3
Gaza's Future: A Vision of Reconstruction or Investment Opportunity?

Gaza's Future: A Vision of Reconstruction or Investment Opportunity?

 United Kingdom
4
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay fou...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025