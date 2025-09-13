Northeast India: From 'Vote Bank' Politics to Growth Engine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformation of Northeast India from being politically marginalized to becoming the nation's growth catalyst. He emphasized the region's integration into India's development through infrastructure projects and reforms, particularly in Mizoram, which he lauded as key to the 'Act East' policy.
Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, underscored the transformation of Northeast India, attributing its growth to concerted efforts by the BJP-led central government over the past 11 years. Previously hampered by 'vote bank' politics, the region now stands as a strategic economic engine for the country.
While inaugurating projects totaling Rs 9,000 crore in Mizoram, Modi addressed a rally virtually from Lengpui Airport, as inclement weather prevented him from reaching the scheduled venue. He praised Mizoram's pivotal role in the 'Act East' policy, detailing the benefits of the Kaladan multimodal transit project and the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line.
Modi highlighted the enhanced connectivity and economic ties that the infrastructure improvements will bring, fostering educational and cultural exchanges in the region. He also noted Mizoram's contribution to India's growth, from the freedom movement to sports, and mentioned economic reforms like lowered GST rates, which benefit health and automotive sectors.
