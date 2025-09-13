Left Menu

Legal Roadblock Hits Birla Corporation's AGM Plans

Birla Corporation Ltd faced a legal hurdle as a Kolkata court issued an ex parte order, preventing the company from voting on new Articles of Association during its upcoming AGM. The decision follows a lawsuit by five shareholders. Birla Corporation maintains that the proposal aligns with legal standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:54 IST
Legal Roadblock Hits Birla Corporation's AGM Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Birla Corporation Ltd has encountered a legal obstacle ahead of its 105th annual general meeting. A Kolkata court has imposed an ex parte order, restraining the company from voting on a resolution regarding new Articles of Association.

The court's decision came in response to a lawsuit initiated by five shareholders, as confirmed by the company's filing on Friday. The court order prevents the corporation from conducting any form of voting or publishing results concerning item No. 5 under the special business category.

Despite the setback, Birla Corporation remains steadfast, asserting that the proposed Articles comply with existing laws. The company has appealed the decision and is pursuing all necessary legal actions to address the situation, with no expected financial or operational repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Roadblock Hits Birla Corporation's AGM Plans

Legal Roadblock Hits Birla Corporation's AGM Plans

 India
2
India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women’s Asia Cup final in Hangzhou, China.

India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women’s...

 Global
3
Women of Manipur at forefront of state's economic growth: PM Modi at Imphal rally.

Women of Manipur at forefront of state's economic growth: PM Modi at Imphal ...

 India
4
Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy

Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025