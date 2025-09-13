GRSE Bolsters Indian Navy with Second Anti-Submarine Vessel, 'Androth'

Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has reached another milestone by delivering the second anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft to the Indian Navy. The ship, named 'Androth', is part of an eight-ship series designed to bolster maritime security, an official announced.

'Androth' arrives just months after the first ship in the series, 'Arnala', was delivered and commissioned earlier this June. The warship takes its name from the Androth island in the Lakshadweep archipelago and features a 30 mm naval surface gun, marking another indigenous achievement by GRSE.

The Indian Navy has commissioned a total of 16 such vessels, with eight each to be constructed by GRSE and another shipyard. These warships are equipped to perform subsurface surveillance, search and attack operations, and are armed with lightweight torpedoes and rockets for coordinated anti-submarine missions.

