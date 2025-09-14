PM Modi Sparks Economic Growth with Groundbreaking Projects in Assam

In a significant development for Assam's economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a bamboo-based ethanol plant valued at Rs 5,000 crore in Golaghat district.

He also laid foundational stones for a Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit and polypropylene plant, expected to enhance plastic manufacture and economic output in the region.

These projects, along with healthcare and infrastructure initiatives, represent a combined investment of over Rs 6,300 crore, promising substantial benefits for the local populace and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)