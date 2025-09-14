Left Menu

SpiceJet's Financial Turbulence: Employee Salaries Delayed Amid Operational Challenges

Budget airline SpiceJet is facing financial challenges, leading to delayed salary payments for higher-level employees. Despite earlier commitments to expand its fleet, most planes remain grounded. SpiceJet's recent financial actions, including an interest-free advance to its Chairman, raise questions about its fiscal management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:50 IST
SpiceJet's Financial Turbulence: Employee Salaries Delayed Amid Operational Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet, a budget airline, is experiencing financial turbulence, delaying salary payments to senior employees, sources reveal. While staff earning up to Rs 55,000 receive timely payments, higher-level employees face delays of 10-15 days.

According to its FY25 annual report, SpiceJet employs 6,484 staff, of which 4,894 are permanent. Recently, they provided an interest-free advance of Rs 32 crore to Chairman Ajay Singh, under board-approved policy, asserting it doesn't harm company interests.

Despite plans to expand its fleet, only 18 of SpiceJet's 53 planes are operational as reported in September. This financial strain comes after a reported Rs 238-crore net loss in the June quarter, raising questions on the company's management and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Re-arrests Escaped Inmates Amidst Political Turmoil

Nepal Re-arrests Escaped Inmates Amidst Political Turmoil

 Nepal
2
Starmer Condemns Violence Amid Massive Anti-Immigration Protest in London

Starmer Condemns Violence Amid Massive Anti-Immigration Protest in London

 United Kingdom
3
Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

 India
4
Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025