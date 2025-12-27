Left Menu

Tragedy in Nanded: Financial Strain Behind Family's Shocking End

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Nanded district, two brothers ended their lives after allegedly murdering their parents. This shocking event was reportedly driven by the family's severe financial stress, with the father suffering from chronic illness further exacerbating their economic hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Nanded district, a grievous incident unraveled as a family of four succumbed to a tragedy rooted in financial despair. Investigation reveals two siblings, Umesh and Bajrang, allegedly strangled their parents before taking their own lives by leaping in front of a train.

Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe and Radhabai Lakhe were found lifeless at their home, while their sons were discovered on the railway tracks near Mugat station. Reports suggest Ramesh's chronic illness had financially strained the family, possibly prompting this harrowing decision.

Police are diligently probing the circumstances, considering testimonies including that of a shopkeeper the brothers visited before their demise. Both Umesh and Bajrang stand charged with murder amid the ongoing investigation into this tragic event.

